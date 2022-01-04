Odisha CM condoles demise of Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condoled the demise of the Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of one of #Odisha's illustrious sons, Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM. The veteran soldier led from the front during many battles India has fought. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends."



Captain Sanjeev Verma from Station HQ, 120 Batallion, Bhubaneswar also condoled the demise of Vice Admiral Sarma.

In an official statement, he said, "Just came to know that Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM, passed away after a brief ailment at Bhubaneswar. He was admitted to Care Hospital. A sad news indeed. He was always a source of inspiration to us. His crucial role as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command in strategising India's Victory in the Bay of Bengal has mostly remained unspoken."

Vice Admiral SH Sarma, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) (Retd), the Naval Veteran (turned 99 last December), who was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the historic Indo-Pak 1971 war, passed away on Monday. Vice Admiral Sarma's mortal remains will be brought to his home in Bhubaneswar today. (ANI)

