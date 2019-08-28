Odisha CM condoles DVF personnel's death

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel who was killed during an exchange of fire between forces and Naxals.

"Deeply anguished by the death of a District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawan, Jayaram Kabasi in Maoist attack in Malkangiri. Convey my heartfelt condolences for the martyred jawan and wish the bereaved family has courage to overcome the irreparable loss," he tweeted.

The DVF personnel died while another got injured earlier today at Bonda hill in Malkangiri during an encounter between DVF and Special Operation Group (SOG) with Naxalites. (ANI)

