Odisha CM conducts aerial survey of cyclone Amphan affected districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday took an aerial survey of districts that were affected by the cyclone Amaphan in the state.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected districts on Thursday afternoon. He expressed deep concern at the extensive damages especially to that of standing crops in those districts due to cyclone," read an official statement issued by the CM's office.

The CM has ordered for the repair of damaged infrastructure and early restoration of normalcy in those districts while assuring people that the road will be cleared by Friday morning.

"The power supply in areas under Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) will be restored in the next 24 hours and areas under North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) in 72 hours. The manpower and material have been mobilised for restoration on a war footing," the CMO said.

The assessment of the damage of agricultural crops will be done in the next three days and the survey of damages to houses and buildings to be completed in a week's time, the statement read.

The cyclone Amphan has affected 89 blocks of the state and 44 lakh people.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief at the loss of lives and massive damage to property in West Bengal due to the cyclone.

"Patnaik has also directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with his counterpart in West Bengal and extend all possible support in reviving the state," the CMO said. (ANI)

