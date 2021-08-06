Odisha CM congratulates Indian women's hockey team for putting brave fight against Great Britain in Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM said, Congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for the future."

Stating that the recent performance of the Indian women's hockey team at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics reflects the spirit of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team is 'blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience', adding that its success will inspire the country's women to not only to take up the sport as a profession but also to excel in it.

He further stated that the great performance of the women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 shall always be remembered.

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch on Friday.

With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. (ANI)