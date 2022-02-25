Odisha CM dials HM for evacuation of stranded students, labourers from Ukraine

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

"Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone and has requested him for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Shah has assured that the government is in touch with the Ukrainian government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest, informed the CMO.



The tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine had gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe. (ANI)

