Odisha: CM discusses annual 'padayatra' preparation with party leaders

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday presided over a meeting of the district presidents of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and other party leaders regarding the 'padayatra' from October 2.

The BJD's annual 'padayatra' on Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and would continue till October 11, which is the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. (ANI)

