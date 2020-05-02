Odisha CM discusses return of migrants with Karnataka, Andhra CMs

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday held a video conferencing with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and CM of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the return of the stranded people from Odisha and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the discussion from Delhi.

During Video Conferencing, Patnaik thanked both the Chief Ministers for taking care of the stranded people from Odisha in their respective states.

He requested both the CMs to facilitate the return of the stranded people who want to come back to Odisha and those who wish to stay and work there and asked Chief Secretaries of both states to make a road map for the return of the people with Chief Secretary of Odisha.

The detailed discussion on the numbers of the returnees, mandatory registration and health checkups was also held during the video conferencing.

Earlier Patnaik had also discussed the issue with the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

