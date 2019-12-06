Odisha CM distributes laptops to meritorious students under 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed free laptops to Plus Two (+2) meritorious students under the 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana' as part of their government's youth policy in Odisha.

The state government had started distributing free laptops with the aim to inspire and upgrade the skill of the young people of the state.

"Every year, 15,000 free laptops will be distributed to the Plus Two meritorious students. Till now, 90,203 students have been covered under the scheme," said a statement issued from the Higher Education Department in Odisha.

The top 15,000 students from different streams were selected on a merit basis at the state level.

The department further stated that the government has changed the selection criteria in 2019. Instead of selecting top 15,000 students at the state level, top students from each district have been selected by the selection committee constituted by the Government.

According to the department, this method has been adopted to give better representation to meritorious students of all 30 districts of the state. (ANI)

