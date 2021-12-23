Odisha CM distributes special COVID assistance of Rs 6,000 for every registered newspaper hawker in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday distributed a special COVID assistance of Rs 6,000 for every registered newspaper hawker in the state.

The assistance has been provided by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

As per the Chief Minister's office, "Department of Information and Public Relations has prepared and registered digital databases of 7,300 hackers in the state, each registered hawker will receive the amount of Rs 6,000 directly to their bank accounts."



"The hawkers are the bridge between newspapers and readers, let it be summer, rain or winter and even during the COVID pandemic they forgot their grief and provided newspapers to the readers, Even in the digital age, the demand for newspapers has not declined, so their hard work should be acknowledged and appreciated," said Patnaik during the release of assistance.

The Chief Minister further stated that along with the COVID-19 assistance, newspaper hawkers have been included in the Unorganized Social Security Board and will be provided the financial cover for accidents and disability due to that. "An assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of accidental deaths, Rs 1 lakh in case of natural deaths and Rs 1.5 lakh for accidental disability, Rs 80,000 in case of loss of both limbs and Rs 40,000 in case of loss of one limb," the release said.

Chief Minister also announced that worksheds would be set up at the district level for the convenience of hackers. It will be built by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (ANI)

