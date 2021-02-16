Odisha CM expresses concern over elephants death in Karlapat sanctuary, directs officials to take action

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the death of elephants in the past two weeks at the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi District.

While reviewing the elephant death matter in a meeting through videoconferencing, Patnaik directed the officials of the Department of Forest and Environment and the Department of Animal Husbandry to take joint action to prevent elephant deaths. He also advised officials to take help from the state and national wildlife experts in this regard.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector, DFO and the district chief livestock officer to ensure the immunisation of domesticated animals in the sanctuary and surrounding villages. He directed that all reservoirs in the sanctuary are disinfected immediately and water samples should be tested at regular intervals



It was known from the meeting that six to seven elephants had died in the past two weeks at the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district.

"According to experts, the elephants were infected with a bacteria called Pasteurella multocida which lead to hemorrhagic septicemia. A total of six of the eight elephants died in the group. There are two more elephant herds in the area. Steps are being taken to prevent those groups from coming in contact with infected groups," according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As many as ten teams have been formed, to monitor the movement of the elephants. Two state-level expert teams from the Department of Forests and the Department of Animal Husbandry have been formed to assess the situation and take other steps. Domestic animals are being vaccinated in and around the sanctuary.

In addition, 25 of the 43 reservoirs in the area have been disinfected, and the rest are being treated, the CMO informed. (ANI)

