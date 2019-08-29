Odisha: CM felicitates athletes with Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On the occasion of National Sports Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated several top players of the state with Biju Patnaik Sports Award at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The event began with Patnaik paying tributes to Major Dhyan Chand by offering flowers to his portrait on his birth anniversary, which is observed as National Sports Day.

Players who secured medals at the national and international level for the state were given cash prize by the chief minister.

While congratulating the players, Patnaik said, "I am delighted to be here in this award ceremony. I congratulate all the players for receiving Biju Patnaik Sports Award and for their excellence. As players have played at the national and international platform throughout the year, it gives me immense pleasure to felicitated them in their achievements."

Sports Minister of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera present at the event told ANI, "On the occasion of National Sports Day every year, the chief minister gives Biju Patnaik Sports Award to the players of the state. This award is one of the biggest awards in the state of Odisha coming from the last several years. We are doing a lot for all the sports schools in the state. According to my information, Odisha is the only state in the country with so many sports infrastructure and institutions."

"Odisha has given many national and international players to India. Our students have also participated in the Olympics and commonwealth games and we are really happy and proud of that, "Behera added,

Karate International player Payal, an awardee told ANI, "We feel proud to get recognition from the state, it really motivates us to go forward. It increases the dedication level in the players. Being an Under-21 Gold Medalist, I want to motivate other women to participate in sports." (ANI)

