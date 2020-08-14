Odisha CM felicitates kin of cadaveric donors with 'Suraj Award'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually conferred "Suraj Award" to the family members of three cadaveric donors of Odisha, on Thursday.

Chief Minister had announced the Institution of Suraj Award in November-2019, honouring the highest humanitarian gesture of the parents to donate the Kidney, Liver, Heart and the Eyes of their son, Suraj of Bhanjanagar, Ganjam who died of a road accident in Surat.

He appreciated the brave decision and dedication of the family of Suraj that has inspired others to donate organs. He described Suraj as a sun that is illuminating other's life.

Chief Minister gave away cash award of 5 Lakh each to the recipients P. Priyankarani Patra (Digapahandi, Ganjam), Rajalaxmi Das (Delang, Puri) and Suchitra Das (Bhubaneswar, Khordha). Appreciating the dedication and sacrifice of the Donors, Chief Minister said that "The families of the Donors have shown incomparable human gesture to save the life of others which is the greatest virtue". (ANI)

