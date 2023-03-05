Odisha CM inaugurates Biju Patnaik expressway, economic corridor

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated Biju Patnaik Expressway at Ampani and Biju Patnaik Economic Corridor from Sohela in the western district of the state on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of former CM Biju Patnaik.

During his visit to Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of worth Rs 3081 crore.



Addressing the occasion Chief Minister stated, "The Biju Expressway is the lifeline of the region. This Expressway will write a new history of development across Odisha. The Biju Expressway has brought many opportunities and it will be the driver of economic growth to the region by benefiting farmers, students, Industries and the business community and further improvement in health services, and common people will also get facilities."



The Chief Minister said that the Biju Economic Corridor will increase investment and will create new industries in the region.



Reiterating his statement that he believes in work and not in words the Chief Minister said that an additional subsidy of 30 per cent would be provided as an incentive to investors to the Biju Economic Corridor.

Patnaik further stated that "the land acquisition has expedited for the development of industries in advance."

The Biju Economic Corridor will benefit the eight districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Economic activities will increase between Western Odisha and South Odisha District along with Tourism development. (ANI)

