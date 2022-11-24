Odisha CM inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Further expanding IT ecosystem in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Happiest Minds IT Development Centre at Fortune Towers in Bhubaneswar. The new centre will further strengthen Odisha's position as a technology resource hub of India.

The Innovation Centre will have capacity for more than 1000 employees as the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients out of India. It will create opportunities for talented engineers from the region in the coming years, read a statement from Chief Minister's Office Odisha.



Inaugurating the facility CM Patnaik said: "Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years. The growth momentum is accelerating in IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment destination. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India creating jobs for our youth."

Highlighting the IT friendly ecosystem available in Bhubaneswar, CM said that most of the IT companies have set foot in the capital city. "The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into coveted destination. Opening up of the Happiest Minds Global IT Development Centre adds yet another defining chapter, signifying the fast changing IT ecosystem in the state," CM added.



Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department said, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble CM, we are committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth. Thank Happiest Minds for choosing to be part of the transformative story of Odisha."

The E&IT Secretary added that it will further bolster IT ecosystem in the state and create jobs for Odisha's youth.

The new development centre will enable the company to expand its capacity to deliver digital transformation solutions to enterprises and technologies for seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. The company aims to leverage a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud, Digital process automation, Internet of Things, Robotics/Drones, Security and Virtual/Augmented Reality.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are delighted to start with a new development centre in Bhubaneswar. At Happiest Minds, we have always embraced our responsibility to create a mindful impact on our communities and we are grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state government officials for the support in establishing the centre."

He also highly appreciated the industry friendly new IT Policy of the state which addresses the requirements of industries wanting to set up or expand business here.

"I would also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our Board of Directors, our shareholders and all other stakeholders for their wishes, guidance, and support in our digital and agile journeys," he added. (ANI)

