Odisha CM inaugurates phone banking centre in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art phone banking centre at Maitri Vihar in the city.

The centre has employed 1,200 persons out of which 60 per cent are women.

Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian was present on the occasion and the Executive Director of ICICI Bank Sandeep Batra gave the welcome address.



The banking centre has been powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. It is well equipped to serve the Bank's retail, business and corporate customers across the country.

The Chief Minister thanked the Bank's authorities to bring modern technology to banking system.

"It can bring efficiency to the system and can provide hassle-free seamless service to the customers", he emphasised.

He asked the ICICI Bank to further scale up the centre and provide more job opportunities. He also assured that the state will extend all support to the endeavour. (ANI)

