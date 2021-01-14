Odisha CM inaugurates several pro-public projects in Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 54 development projects and laid the foundation for 52 projects in the Kalahandi district of Odisha.

The projects include Parbatigiri Megalift Canal System, Bisamagiri Irrigation Project and 13 Check Dams, Sandul Irrigation Project and 4 Mega Lift Irrigation Projects, and many other projects in irrigation, water supply, road, infrastructure development, and electricity to further expedite development in the district.



Addressing a public rally during his visit to Kalahandi, Patnaik said that Kalahandi is a model of development for the whole country now and is paving way for a new Odisha.

"Kalahandi has now become the rice pot of Odisha and plays an important role in the country's food security," he said praising the development in the district.

"Every drop of the Indravati River has enriched the Kalahandi. In honour of the river and development of the district, museums and gardens will be built here," CM said adding that Kalahandi is a unique model of development. (ANI)

