Odisha CM inaugurates Superspeciality Hospital, Cancer Centre

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a Superspeciality Hospital and Cancer Centre with "state-of-art" infrastructure and "high-end" facilities in Bhubaneswar.

The infrastructure was set up in the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences.

"The hospital will offer the most advanced healthcare services to patients coming from Odisha and neighbouring states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand," said the Chief Minister's Office.



"In a major boost to healthcare in #Odisha, CM @Naveen_Odisha has inaugurated a 300-bedded Super Speciality Hospital & a 300-bedded Cancer Centre at @KIMSBBSR in #Bhubaneswar. It will make the city a leading centre in cancer care with specialised healthcare services," the CMO tweeted.



State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Naba Kishore Das, while addressing on the occasion, said that the new medical infrastructure will set new benchmarks.

"This new medical facility which has been inaugurated by Chief Minister today, will give a major boost to the quality healthcare services available in Odisha, setting new benchmarks," Das said.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said that KIMS has high-end medical equipment in the state.

"Today the KIMS has expanded its infrastructure with 1600 beds and is the only centre to possess some high-end medical equipment in Odisha," he said.

"This new state-of-the-art healthcare facility will provide quality healthcare services to the general public and patients coming from the weaker sections of the society," Dr Samanta added.

The 300-bed Super Speciality Hospital will have 12 Super Speciality departments, while the 300-bed Cancer centre will be headed by acclaimed radiation oncologist Prof Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti. (ANI)

