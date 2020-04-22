Odisha CM interacts with Sarpanches, administers oath to them via video conferencing

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spoke to all 6,798 sarpanches at once for the first time through video conferencing, and administered oath to them as they have been conferred with powers of District Collector recently.

Patnaik asked them to ensure 14-day quarantine and register all persons returning to Odisha at Panchayat level as five lakh Odia migrants set to return the state.

Patnaik administered oath to sarpanches to discharge their duties with complete dedication in order to protect their villages from coronavirus, said a press release from Odisha government.

As five lakh migrant Odias are set to return to Odisha, meticulous planning has been undertaken to keep incoming people in 14-day quarantine with free food and treatment, the press release said.

It further said, "The Chief Minister while speaking to Sarpanches advised them to undertake mandatory registration at Panchayat level for all who are returning from outside to Odisha. Family and relatives of those persons only authorised to register the incoming person for quarantine. 14-day compulsory quarantine for them including free stay, food and treatment."

"An incentive of Rs 2000 per person on successful completion of their quarantine period will be given. Compulsory use of face masks for all, frequent hand washing, social distancing and zero tolerance for spitting in public as measures. Strict observance of lockdown rules," it added. (ANI)

