Odisha CM launches Bindu Sagar Cleaning Project in presence of Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Bindu Sagar Cleaning Project in presence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan in Old Town Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) will spend Rs 70 lakh for the revival and cleaning of the lake, through the CSR Fund which is one of the natural heritage sites in the State Capital.

Indian Oil Corporation, Institute of Chemical Technology, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Odisha Bridge Construction Company will jointly carry out the Project.



Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said "Bindu Sagar is associated with social-cultural life of Bhubaneswar People, it is considered as one of the holiest lakes of our country, Bindusagar inextricably linked with all pilgrimage centers across the country and so is an incarnation of Nation integration and therefore it's our responsibility to keep it clean and green and also other holy ponds and ghats around this Ekamra Khetra"

Addressing the occasion Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said "The holy Bindusagar lake is believed to have originated in the 7th century AD. Surrounded by historic temples and architectural treasures, this lake near the Lingaraj Temple has immense mythological, religious as well as cultural significance for the people of Odisha"

Pradhan also stated that the ASI and Government of India are fully committed to extending all possible super for the development of Ekamra Khetra projects in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

