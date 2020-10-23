Odisha CM launches citizen centric online service for food security

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched Citizen-Centric online Service of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department.

Under this initiative, the farmers' registration for the sale of paddy, Ration Card Management, payment of license fees for affordable shops and payment of food grains by affordable shops will be carried out online.

Describing it as an important step towards transparency and efficiency, Patnaik said "The state government is committed to providing food security to the people of Odisha. The state government has covered 2.5 million people excluded from the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) under the State Food Security Scheme."



"More than 3.5 crore people across the state are covered under food security, people from all over the state are directly connected to the department," he added.

The Cheif Minister encouraged to create awareness among ordinary people to avail the benefits of online service and directed the department to submit a report about the number of people who availed the online service in a month.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled a book "Making of a Food Secure Odisha" which contains all the information about the vast changes have taken place to ensure "food security" in Odisha over the last 20 years. (ANI)

