Odisha CM launches distribution of BSKY smart health card in Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur districts.

As many as 7.70 lakh people in Nayagarh and 9 lakh people in Jagatsinghpur will get smart cards. With this, 28 districts of the state have been covered under the programme.





Addressing the people, the Chief Minister stated, "These BSKY smart health cards can bring transformational change in the healthcare services of the state. This will actually empower the poor people."

The Chief Minister also dedicated the development projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore in the Nayagarh district.

Patnaik emphasized the need to focus on drinking water across the state and said that a mega piped water project with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore would be implemented in Nayagarh so that 8 lakh people in the district would have access to safe drinking water.

Similarly, in Jagatsinghpur, the Chief Minister inaugurated various projects worth around Rs 800 crore for the district emphasizing the need to provide safe drinking water to all.

Patnaik stated that all the families in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip have been provided pipes drinking water, and a mega drinking water project for rural areas of the district would be executed soon. (ANI)

