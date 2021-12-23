Odisha CM launches initiatives to strengthen Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 1 crore for each district for the establishment of Mission Shakti Bhavan to strengthen the Mission Shakti program at grass root level in the state.

"Patnaik has announced Rs 1 crore for each district for construction of Mission Shakti Bhavan along with the provision of Interest subsidy, marketing system of the products made by SHGs along with the launching of an online marketing platform for global sale, the announcement of uniform allowances for community support staff, the payment of allowances for meetings and visits of Federation EC members." said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.



"No state, country or family can move forward without the empowerment of women. Odisha through Mission Shakti will always show the way in the empowerment of women."

"The Mission Shakti program was started 20 years ago has become a huge movement of 70 lakh women today and Odisha is the only state where there is a special department for Mission Shakti Women," the statement read.

Revealing that the Cabinet has decided to provide Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Shakti, the Chief Minister said, " now 21 departments of the state government are providing work to Mission Shakti". (ANI)

