Odisha CM launches smart health cards distribution in Balasore, Bhadrak districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Over 20 lakh people in Balasore and 11 lakh people in Bhadrak will be benefited from these Smart Health Cards.

Along with the distribution of Smart Health Cards, Chief Minister also dedicated the development projects worth Rs 1,552.96 Crore in Balasore district, these projects include water supply, bridge and road, education infrastructure and urban development etc.

While Patnaik dedicated various development projects worth Rs 290.75 Cr in the Bhadrak district.



While launching the distribution of Smart Health Cards, the Chief Minister said that it has alleviated the worries of our poor people, said the press release.

"It will benefit 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state and will be relieved of the burden of medical treatment," said the Chief Minister, added the statement.

"Every life is precious for us, be it the farmer or the daily wage labourer or the rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity, and this is the aim of the state government policies," he added, according to the statement.

"Odisha is the only state in the country where the state government bore all the expenses, from testing to treatment to all patients during the COVID-19 pandemic," added the Chief Minister.

"Providing clean drinking water to all is one of our main objectives and for this purpose, mega piped water schemes are being implemented," he said while launching the development projects. (ANI)

