Odisha CM launches 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0' to promote entrepreneurship among youth

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched "Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0" a flagship initiative of Startup Odisha.

It aims at scouting grassroots innovators, women entrepreneurs, and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth.

The Yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days.





Launching the event, the Chief Minister stated that it will provide entrepreneurial exposure to the young minds and instil the culture of idea generation in the youth.

"The state has a mission of 5000 startups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront," CM Patnaik said.

The state has currently more than 1300 recognized Startups generating 10,000 employments in the state. 40 per cent of the Startups are led by Women Entrepreneurs.

During the Yatra, Bootcamps will be organised at various institutions across the State to encourage idea generation and to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship.

With Odisha being the hub of talented and innovative minds, the ideas pitched at Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 van campaigns and bootcamps will be a catalyst in identifying ideas and innovators across the state. (ANI)

