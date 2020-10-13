Odisha CM launches 'Sujal' mission to ensure 24x7 quality drinking water supply in urban areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated "Sujal"- 'Drink from Tap Mission' scheme for providing 24 hours supply of quality drinking water in all urban areas of the state.

The 'Drink from Tap' programme was launched at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar and Masani Chandi in Puri.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister said that the scheme will benefit more than 1.8 lakh households in Bhubaneswar and Puri.



"Odisha will be the first state in the country by March 2022 to provide piped water connections to all urban areas in the state. 'Drink from Tap Mission' will be complemented in 15 other cities with the cost of Rs 1,300 crore, which will benefit more than 1.5 million people in the state," he said.

He said the state has already provided piped water to all households in Bhubaneswar, Gopalpur, Digapahandi and Kashinagar.

"'Drink from Tap Mission' to be implemented phase-wise in all parts of the state," he added.

Durga Shankar Mishra. Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also joined the launch event through video-conferencing.

"The use of technology, the use of water resources, energy conservation, the control of waterborne diseases, and so on, can be drastically changed," said Mishra while addressing the event. (ANI)

