Odisha CM launches virtual police station

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a virtual police station along with two other transformational projects of the Odisha Police with an aim to reduce human interface with government offices.

The three projects include Virtual Police Station, Road Accident Case Documents Module and Medico Legal Opinion System, read a statement.

Launching these projects at a function at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that his government was committed to providing citizen-centric governance under 5-T.

He added that these initiatives will effectively reduce the necessity of citizens to visit police stations.

"This is the first transformation project under 5T initiative which the police department is going to implement. One of the main objectives under the 5T is to reduce the necessity for the public to go to government offices. The Virtual Police Station that has been inaugurated today is a huge step in this regard," Patnaik said.

With Virtual Police Station, people can now directly lodge FIR online in a hassle free manner, the Chief Minister stated.

The Virtual Police Station is an online mechanism established at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar. It will facilitate online registration of FIR in unknown motor vehicle theft cases. If a case remains undetected for 21 days, final form shall be auto generated at CCTNS. It will benefit citizens for claiming insurance in motor vehicle theft cases. A citizen can also file FIR through citizens portal or Sahayata mobile app, read a statement.

The Road Accident Case Documents Module is a web-based application. It will help insurance companies or the victims in downloading the required documents like FIR, final form, spot map, MVI report, inquest, post-mortem report, driving license, registration certificate among others.

The Medico Legal Opinion System is helpful to both the police and the medical professionals where the police can submit requisitions online for medical examination of victims, the statement added.

Doctors will upload their medical examination reports online which will be downloaded by police for necessary action. This will ensure transparency and fix accountability in case of any undue delay in getting medical examination reports. (ANI)

