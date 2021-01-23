Odisha CM lays foundation stone of new bus terminal in Netaji's birthplace

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 23 (ANI): On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the birthplace of the iconic freedom fighter named 'Janakinath Bhawan' in Cuttack and also laid the foundation stone of the new Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack to honour Netaji.

Paying tribute to the great patriot, Patnaik said that Netaji, who was born and brought up in Cuttack, had learnt his lessons of selfless service and struggle on the very soil. He also announced that Odisha will celebrate his 125th birth anniversary throughout the year to give him a befitting tribute.

The new Netaji Bus Terminal will have state-of-the-art facilities to promote hassle-free movement of passengers from arrival to departure, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's office.

The Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) will be developed at a cost of around Rs 65 crore and will have a built-up area of 11,000 square meters with 180 bus bays along with parking space for 274 vehicles in the ISBT.

In addition, the area of around two acres adjoining the terminal will be reserved for the development of the Public-Private Partnership model. (ANI)