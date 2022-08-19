Odisha CM makes aerial survey of flood-affected districts of state, people to get govt aid for next 15 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced 15 days of succour for the people of flood-affected villages in Khurudha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Patnaik took the decision after undertaking an aerial survey of these flood-affected districts.

[{287b8a92-c51e-4e3d-aad7-17ff102b39cd:intradmin/ANI-20220818201505.jpg}]

As per the announcement, relief will also be given to the people in flood-affected villages of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur, Boudh and Angul districts for 7 days.

"The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the large areas inundated with water and large agricultural lands and many houses have been damaged," said the press statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister ordered to speed up the provision of relief and cooked food, medical care, drinking water along with other necessary amenities and fodder and veterinary treatment to the affected cattle.



Patnaik has directed the departments concerned to conduct damage assessment within 7 days of flood water receding and to provide financial assistance within 15 days.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in the state, informed Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.

He further stated that over 60,000 people were evacuated to safe places.

Jena said that "Due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flood, over 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have remained marooned, whilst a total of over 4.67 lakh people in 10 districts have been affected."

Informing about the status of the flood water level in Hirakud Dam, Jena said that the flood water is being discharged from Hirakud reservoir through 40 gates and the inflow of flood water from the dam has reduced to 5.80 lakh cusecs while the outflow of water remained at 6.69 lakh cusecs.

Jena informed that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 52 teams of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the district education authorities of the flood-affected districts to make the school buildings available for shelter and relief distribution. (ANI)

