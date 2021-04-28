Odisha CM mourns death of eminent writer Manoj Das

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday mourned the demise of Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awardee, eminent litterateur Manoj Das.



Das passed away at the age of 87 years while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Puducherry.

"Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur Manoj Das. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled. The demise of the literary doyen is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia and English literature. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family members, readers and followers," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswbhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnayak, and former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das also mourned the death of Manoj Das. (ANI)

