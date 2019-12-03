Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Sangram Jena for creating world record in reverse motorcycle riding

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Sangram Jena, who currently holds the world record for covering the longest distance in reverse motorcycle riding.

Jena is a Havildar in the Indian Army and is also associated with the Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team of the Indian Army Corps of Signals.

Speaking to ANI, Jena said: "I am very happy that the Chief Minister has chosen to felicitate me for this honor. This record was previously held a BSF Jawan."

Jena created a world record in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on November 15, when he drove a motorcycle in reverse for 128.8 km in 4 hours 29 minutes, balanced on an 11-foot ladder. (ANI)

