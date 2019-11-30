Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 27 industrial projects

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects at a special function through video conferencing at Kharvel Bhawan here.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), Odisha said, "Out of these 27 projects, five projects were inaugurated and other 22 were for groundbreaking, The project value of all the ventures is Rs. 8,938.81 crore and it will create employment opportunities as well."

"Chief Minister said Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of grounded investments," the statement said.

"It is heartening to note that Odisha has emerged as the number one State and the most attractive destination for investments during the period from April to September 2019 receiving 18 percent investment of the entire country," the statement said.

"Towards achieving Transformation at all levels, we have devised the FIVE-T strategy, which will be achieved through Teamwork, Transparency and Technology enablers in a Time-bound manner. The strategy of the State Government is already witnessing encouraging results towards industrial development of the State," the statement said.

The statement further said, "In exactly one year from today, we will organise the Make in Odisha Conclave 2020... I invite the global business community to join us at the summit from November 30 to December 4, 2020."

"Today, we witnessed the inauguration and groundbreaking of 27 more industrial projects. I congratulate all the concerned industrial houses on this milestone and assure you of complete facilitation support from the State Government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha," it added. (ANI)

