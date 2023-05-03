Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens air ticketing facility for flights from Bhubaneswar to Singapore, Bangkok

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday opened air ticketing facilities for people of the State who wish to travel to to Singapore and Bangkok at a "fair price".

"With this, Odisha is now a pioneer and the first in the country to support and commence international air connectivity in the interest of the public. Indigo Airlines will commence direct international flights to Singapore as well as Bangkok from June 3, 2023. Earlier, direct flights ticketing was launched by the Chief Minister to Dubai which will start from May 15," Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "the initiative will promote job opportunities for the youth of Odisha, open up the tourism potential of the state and provide a boost to IT and ITES sectors in the State."

"It is a momentous occasion for all of us today as Indigo opens ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. Recently, I also inaugurated ticketing to Dubai. With this, Odisha is now connected to the top cosmopolitan Asian cities-- opening a whole new world of opportunities for our people," he said.

He further said that in the last few years, the aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth.



"Though the domestic flight connectivity has seen a noticeable improvement, Odisha Government has come forward to make a sizeable contribution to ensure direct international flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and world-class destinations to meet the people's aspirations, he added.

He hoped that these international flights would provide tourists with more convenient and affordable travel options while also encouraging trade and tourism.

He thanked the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Government of India and Indigo Airlines for their support.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee gave the welcome address.

"In the current year budget, Odisha Government has made the budget of Rs. 100 crore to support the viability gap funding. Due to such support, international travelling has become affordable for every passenger travelling from Odisha. It is to inform you that, online reservations for Indigo's initial flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai have received an incredibly encouraging response. These flights are beginning from May 15, 2023." the statement read.

"Singapore & Bangkok will be the threshold to the entire south-eastern Asian region while connectivity to Dubai will open the gateway to the Gulf, Europe, and Western countries making world tour accessible, convenient & affordable for the people of Odisha. It is well recognised that the aviation sector has a multiplier effect on the local economy and growth. International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) study shows that air connectivity has an economic multiplier of 3.1 and employment multiplier of 6.1," it read further. (ANI)

