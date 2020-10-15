Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID situation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the COVID situation and its management in the state with senior government officials and collectors.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha has consistently performed well in the management of Covid. All indicators are better than the national average. New infections are declining in most districts. The situation has also improved in districts with higher infections such as Cuttack, Khordha and Puri.

As the Puja Festival approaches, followed by the onset of winter, the administration must be vigilant and vigorously implement comprehensive awareness programs and Covid regulations. On Wednesday Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the Covid management through video conferencing and gave the advice to senior officials.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala has been doing very well in the management of Kovid. But after the Onam festival, everything changed. The number of infections has risen sharply. In European countries, the Second Wave of Infection has also been reported. So with a little bit of laziness, the situation is likely to get serious.

Emphasizing on economic programs in the state, the Chief Minister said that Odisha has now become an attractive area for investment. Therefore, the Chief Minister advised to ensure that all the industrial projects, whether large or medium or MSME sectors, are fully supported by all sectors and that the project is implemented in a timely manner and that people can benefit from the investment.

The Chief Minister also suggested that livelihood programs such as NREGA, Mission Shakti and Livelihoods Mission should be given priority. He encouraged ordinary people as well to take part in solving this great task: "One of the things you and other people can do is keep up the pressure ... there are going to be some difficult decisions for government". Strict action will be taken if any economic program is hampered.

Discussions on financial recovery at the meeting said that the kharif crop situation in the state is very good and if the rains do not continue now, a record kharif crop will be produced this year.

Similarly, the Panchayati Raj Department has created more than 10 crore human days so far this year with the aim of creating 20 crore human days. Mission Shakti's mothers have been financially empowered as they have been involved in covid management, mask distribution and other economic activities.

Similarly, while all the major industries in the state are functioning normally, 75 per cent of MSMEs have not started work. MSME has a production rate of 80 percent. During this period, 34 industrial projects worth Rs 25,000 crore have been approved in the state. It was decided at the meeting to strictly abide by all the Covid regulations in view of the festive season and the winter, and the district magistrate and the SSPs were advised to closely monitor this.

At the same time, it was decided at the meeting that the government would take future action on the basis of feedback from senior officials at Coved Hospital and home care patients. (ANI)

