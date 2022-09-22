Odisha: CM Patnaik approves over 30 state projects in cabinet meet

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 22 (ANI): The State Cabinet meeting held under the Odisha of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 33 various projects, said the officials on Thursday.

These decisions pertain to the departments of Water Resources, Law, Electronic and IT, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism, Industry, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, Cooperation, Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise, Home, Steel and Mines, and Works.

Informing people about the Cabinet decisions, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that major decisions included approval of the financial bids for construction of 40 Lift Irrigation Schemes with intake points on different rivers in the districts of Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajpati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Cuttack.

"Similarly, the Cabinet also approved the financial bids for execution of pressurized underground pipeline ( UGPL) irrigation network system for left command of lower Suktel irrigation project with the distribution network," said Mahapatra.



Mahapatra added that other important decisions included sanction of lease of 5 acres of Government land free of premium for the establishment of Central Research Institute in Homeopathy (CIRH), 50 acres of land in favour of Rajendra University for their infra development, and 3.125 acres of land for the establishment of National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC).

Proposal for 15 per cent reservation of seats in Government Physical Education Colleges for the students staying in Government sports hostels along with revised funding for the state level Sports Infrastructure Development scheme also received Cabinet nod.

Long-term linkage policy for limestone to the eligible State based end-user industries, widening of Sonepur - Binika - Rampur - Dungurupali road in Subarnapur district, construction of 195 Type-VI and 105 Type-VII qrt at MLA colony on a Turnkey basis were among major decisions that were made during the meet.

The appointment of Members of Odisha Public Service Commission, restructuring of tourism service cadre, Odisha cooperative service cadre, formulation of cadre rule for newly created Odisha cooperative audit service cadre, District Police Ministerial Services Rules, amendment of Odisha Civil service Recruitment Rules were also included.

The amendment of Odisha legal meteorology service rules, amendment of Odisha Judicial Service Rules, Odisha district and Sub-Ordinate Courts' non-judicial staff services and Group-D employees rules were also approved in the Cabinet. (ANI)

