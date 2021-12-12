Odisha CM Patnaik launches distribution of smart health cards under BSKY in Ganjam district

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Ganjam District of the state.

As per a press statement from the government, around 26.76 lakh people will be benefited in the district through these health cards.

Along with the distribution of smart health cards, Chief Minister Patnaik also dedicated the development projects worth Rs 2,140 crore on the occasion, which includes water supply, bridge and road, drainage, education etc.

In his inaugural address, Patnaik said, "Government is committed to providing better medical services to the people of the state, and these smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is a gift for the people of the state."



These smart health cards will benefit 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state, now people can get better treatment at 200 major hospitals in the country through it without any hassle.

"Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer or daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - everyone should live with dignity and this is the main goal of various welfare programs of State Government," he added.

In addition, Patnaik highly praised the work of women of Self Help Groups (SHG) under the Mission Shakti and disbursed the loans worth Rs 100 crore to various Mission Shakti groups.



The Chief Minister also visited the Brundavan High School which is recently transferred under 5T School Transformation Programme and spent some time with children in the classroom, talked to teachers and inspected the work. (ANI)

