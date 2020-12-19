Odisha CM Patnaik targets BJP, Congress; says only a regional party can do justice to state's youth aspirations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 18 (ANI): Targeting both the national parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that only a regional party can do justice to the aspirations of youth of the state.

He made the remark while addressing the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BJYD) working committee meeting, here.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik said the party does not have any bosses in Delhi, unlike national parties.

"The Congress Government in the state was remote-controlled from Delhi. BJP Government in other states also follow the direction of the national leadership. National parties are bound to compromise on the distinctive requirements of a state for gains in the larger national context. State leaders of national parties neither have the voice to insist on protecting our unique heritage nor do they have the intent to do so in a hierarchical centralised national party structure," he said

"We don't have any bosses in Delhi. Our bosses are the four and half crore people of Odisha. We have to impress only the people of Odisha and will continue to fight for their rights. BJD as a regional party stands for preserving and promoting the unique identity of Odisha," he added.

Further attacking the national parties, Patnaik said, "The primary objective of national parties is to win elections and have power to form government at the Centre. And the state leadership of a national party basically impresses the national leadership to get crucial posts or become ministers."

BJD chief said that state Government has been urging the Centre for 'Special State' status for Odisha as the state faces natural disasters every year, but to no avail.



"Both BJP and Congress had promised to accord special category status to Odisha in their poll manifestos, but conveniently forgot it after elections. BJD will continue to fight for it and keep reminding national parties about their step-motherly treatment of Odisha," he said.

"We have also been fighting for the water of Mahanadi, Odissi music to be declared as classical and inclusion of Kosali and Ho languages in the 8th Schedule," he added.

He reminded the youth that Odisha was the first linguistic state to be formed in the country.

"Its language Odia is unique and the language has given us the State. The art, culture and heritage of Odisha are unparalleled. Our Odissi is exquisite. Our mineral wealth is bountiful and unmatched. The diversity and richness of tribal culture is our strength. Odisha has a unique distinct -Identity. It is for this identity our forefathers sacrificed themselves and fought for a separate state," he said.

"For us, our language Odia is more important than Hindi. Mahanadi is more sacred than any other river, Odissi music is a classical art form, Kosali and Ho are mainstream languages, the rich diversity of our tribal population is our pride and Sambalpuri handloom is world-class. All these do not matter to a national party or their branches in states," he added.



Concluding his address, Patnaik said, "We are not a drop in the ocean. We are the ocean".

"Remember my words! Only a regional party will do justice for aspirations of the youth and preserve the state's unique identity. Otherwise, the mainstreaming national parties will make you a small drop in their vast ocean," he added. (ANI)

