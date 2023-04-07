Odisha CM Patnaik visits Kimitsu Steel Works in Japan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) in Japan during his week-long visit aimed at attracting investment to his state.

The chief minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the state minister of Industries, MSME, and energy, the chief secretary, and several other top officials.

The delegation was briefed about the plant and given a tour of the facility, a statement said.

The state delegation's visit to NSC's Kimitsu Steel Works provided an opportunity for the delegation to learn about the latest technologies and processes used by NSC in the production of steel, it added.

The plant was established on land reclaimed from the sea and used environmentally sustainable green technologies. The depth of the sea used to be more than 10m. The plant has a large layout campus with green tree belts.



The Plant produces diversified specialised steel products used for various downstream industries like automobiles.

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facility and the commitment of NSC towards excellence in steel production. He discussed the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in the Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. "The proposed plant will also focus on specialised steel products which will enable downstream industries in Odisha," CM Patnaik said.

He highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between NSC and Odisha, given the state's rich mineral resources and potential in the steel sector. "He also assured the NSC officials about the committed support of the Government of Odisha for Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel, India's upcoming integrated steel plants in Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. The projects will use huge volumes of iron ore which will help in the value addition of the mineral within Odisha in comparison to the current trend of exporting iron ore," CM added.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by NSC towards the delegation and conveyed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the relationship between NSC and Odisha.

A business delegation from Odisha, consisting of leading industrialists from the Steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, and green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors, has also joined the Odisha government delegation.

Patnaik on his arrival in Japan's capital Tokyo, expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and his state Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and officials of the embassy gave a warm welcome to Patnaik on his arrival. (ANI)

