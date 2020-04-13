Odisha CM pays tribute to 1971 war veteran

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Lt-General KP Dhal Samanta, who passed away on Monday.

"Odisha mourns the loss of one of its most illustrious sons, Lt Gen (retd) KP Dhal Samanta. He was a veteran of the 1971 War, Op Blue Star, Siachen & Kargil War. A proud alumnus of Sainik School, BBSR retired as DG of Rashtriya Rifles India's main counter-insurgency force in J&K," Patnaik tweeted on Monday.

Samanta was a veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, former Director-General of the Rashtriya Rifles and member of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) at Kolkata.

He passed away on Monday, at a private hospital in the national capital. (ANI)

