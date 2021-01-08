Odisha CM receives anonymous letter claiming threat to his life

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): After Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received an anonymous letter threatening to kill him, Special State Secretary Dr Santosh Bala asked the state's Home department to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

"...kindly enquire into the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action as deemed proper on the anonymous letter under intimation to the Home Department. This may be treated as Extremely Urgent," the letter said.

The letter was addressed to DGP, Director Intelligence, as well as the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner.



The hand-written letter claimed that contract killers armed with an AK-47 and semi-automatic pistols are out to kill Patnaik.

"These contract killers are professional criminals and can attack you any time. So please be aware that these contract killers are continuously following you" the letter read in English.

The sender also mentioned a list of 17 cars with registration numbers of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra in which the 'criminals' are following Patnaik. (ANI)

