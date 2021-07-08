Odisha CM releases financial assistance for PVTG families

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed Rs 5,000 each to 64,214 families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) as Chief Minister's Special COVID assistance.

While disbursing special COVID assistance the chief minister asked them to get vaccinated against the disease and abide by the norms of social distancing and wearing masks.

"A total of 314 members of PVTG families were infected by COVID-19, but none of them died as the state government stood by them during the pandemic," Chief Minister said.

"During their sickness, the PVTG patients were given a ration kit worth Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,800 as wage compensation," he added.

The assistance will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries, he said.

"You are not alone, the state government is all along with you (tribals) during the crisis.

"I know that the pandemic has affected the livelihoods of the poor people in the state. The government is with you.

The government is working for your welfare," Patnaik said.

Patnaik also disbursed pre-matric scholarships to 60,000 scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students for April, May, and June.

Since the children are staying in their homes since the outbreak of the pandemic, the scholarship amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of their parents or guardians.

While a girl student will get Rs 2,400, each boy student will get Rs 2,250. A total of five lakh students will benefit from the facility. (ANI)