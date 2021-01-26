Odisha CM requests judges, leaders to join Mo School campaign

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote a letter to all the Judges of Orissa High Court, two Union Ministers from Odisha, MPs and MLAs from the state, requesting them to join "Mo School" campaign and adopt at least one government school of their choice.



"In a letter to all the High Court Judges, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, all MPs and MLAs, Patnaik has requested to join the state government's "Mo School" initiative and adopt the school in which they have studied or any other school of their choice to improve education infrastructure and create an ideal educational environment in government schools," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



"We all have a strong emotional connection with the school in which we have studied. This "Mo School" initiative has created an opportunity for us to do something for our school, as it has given us a lot. Our schools have a significant contribution in our lives, achievements and success. It is time to pay back," the CMO quoted Patnaik.

Patnaik had launched the "Mo School" campaign in November 2017 in response to philanthropic interest from alumni of schools of Odisha, residing in India and abroad.

This is an initiative that aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute to the development of the government and government-aided schools of the state. (ANI)

