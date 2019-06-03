Odisha CM resigns from Bijepur seat, retains Hinjli

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday resigned from the Bijepur Assembly seat and retained Hinjili.

Patnaik communicated his decision to the Speaker of the House.

In the elections to the 147-member strong Assembly, Patnaik-led BJD secured 112 seats. He was sworn-in on May 29 for the fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the Odisha. (ANI)

