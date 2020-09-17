Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed COVID-19 situation and its management with senior officers and collectors and appreciated the efforts of health functionaries and coronavirus warriors.

He expressed satisfaction that more than 1.25 Lakh persons have recovered from the disease "while one lakh have recovered in the last five weeks itself".



According to an official release, he directed Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

He said that as per the feedback received about enforcement activities throughout the state, adherence of COVID-19 protocol in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate area is not encouraging.

The Chief Minister said that the interventions earlier announced by him as COVID livelihood package in fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, soil conservation, forestry and agriculture sector should be followed up as a top priority. (ANI)

