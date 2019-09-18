Odisha CM reviews status of important projects pending with Centre

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the status of "important issues" and "projects" related to the state which are pending with the Central government.

Patnaik went through the action taken by the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner subsequent to the last review meeting held in January and reviewed the issues and projects pending with different ministries and departments of the Central government, an official release said.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and the Chief Resident Commissioner to ensure follow-up on these issues.

He has also sought close follow-up with the Railways Ministry on projects in which state government is bearing "a substantial proportion of the cost" besides providing free land.

Patnaik suggested the officials to follow-up on issues related to improving telecom and banking density in the state and also reviewed the 5T framework for the CRC Office.

The Chief Minister Office's Chief Adviser, Chief Secretary, Chief Resident Commissioner and other senior officers were present during the review meeting at Odisha Bhawan. (ANI)

