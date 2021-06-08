Odisha CM sanctions Rs 26.29 cr for lockdown-affected urban street vendors

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a package for the street vendors who suffered due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown clamped in the State to contain the surge in infections.

Patnaik has announced a financial assistance of Rs 26,29,71,000 crores for livelihood support of the urban street vendors whose business and livelihood took a hit during the second wave of the pandemic, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "As many as 87, 657 street vendors will be benefited from the special package," the statement added.

During the COVID curbs, thousands of small traders as well as street vendors, who used to eke out a living by selling various products, were among the most affected to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The State government had extended the lockdown in several districts till June 17. (ANI)