Odisha CM sanctions Rs 78.76 lakh to support Missionaries of Chairty institutions in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in the state, according to an official release.



Patnaik had directed district collectors on December 30 last year to ensure that no inmates of Missionaries of Charity suffer from food security and health related issues.

According to the CMO, this sanctioned assistance for 13 Missionaries of Charity institutions across eight districts of state will benefit over 900 inmates in various leprosiums and orphanages in the state.

Mother Teresa had founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. (ANI)

