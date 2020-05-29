Odisha CM seeks cooperation from Dharmendra Pradhan on singing of 'Bande Utkal Janani'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought cooperation from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the singing of 'Bande Utkal Janani', a patriotic Odia song, on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha's COVID warriors.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his cooperation on singing of Bande Utkal Janani at 5:30 pm on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha COVID Warriors," Odisha CMO tweeted.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Odisha and the Odia population across the world on Thursday to sing 'Bande Utkala Janani' on May 30.

In the video message, Patnaik, while speaking in Odia, outlined how several countries regardless of their economic strength have faced difficult situations due to the coronavirus crisis.

"When Odisha started its war against COVID-19, ensuring the safety of 4.5 crore people of this state was my sole priority. Be it any policy or action we initiated at the time, well being of my dear citizens was the only concern," said the Chief Minister.

The state has recorded 1,593 confirmed cases and seven fatalities for coronavirus, as per Union Health Ministry.

"Odisha has set an example not only in India but all across the world. The state has the lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 in the world. More than half of the patients have recovered," Patnaik said.

He further said that while many powerful countries in the world are "struggling" with the virus, Odisha's fight against COVID-19 has been an "unprecedented achievement" for the state. (ANI)

