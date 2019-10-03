Odisha CM speaks to Bihar CM on flood situation, assures all possible help

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the phone to discuss the current flood situation in Bihar.

Patnaik offered all possible help to the Bihar government in its efforts to manage the crisis.

The state has been witnessing a flood-like situation for the past one week. Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have also been dropping relief materials in the flood-affected areas.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar has risen to 42.

The state has also taken an initiative of fogging in the flood-affected regions as a precaution against spreading of diseases. (ANI)