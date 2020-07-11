Odisha CM speaks to COVID-19 infected MLAs, wishes them speedy recovery

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inquired about the health of two MLAs, who are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and wished them a speedy recovery.

The chief minister spoke to BJP MLA from Nilagiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak and ruling BJD lawmaker from Salipur, Prasant Behera over the phone and enquired about their wellness, according to the CMO statement.

In addition, the Chief Minister spoke to COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in various COVID hospitals across the state and assured them all support in their fight against the pandemic.

"Recently the Chief Minister had asked senior officers to be in regular contact with COVID warriors and patients and collect feedback as part of Mo Sarkar," the CMO added. (ANI)

