Odisha CM urges people to sing 'Bande Utkala Janani' on May 30 to salute corona warriors

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the people of Odisha and the Odia population across the world on Thursday to sing 'Bande Utkala Janani', a patriotic Odia song, at 5:30 pm on May 30 to express respect for the COVID-19 frontline workers.

In the video message, Patnaik, while speaking in Odia, outlined how several countries regardless of their economic strength have faced difficult situations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When Odisha started its war against COVID-19, ensuring the safety of 4.5 crore people of this state was my sole priority. Be it any policy or action we initiated at the time, well being of my dear citizens was the only concern," said the Chief Minister.

The state has recorded 1,593 confirmed cases and seven fatalities for coronavirus, as per Union Health Ministry.

"Odisha has set an example not only in India but all across the world. The state has the lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 in the world. More than half of the patients have recovered," claims Patnaik.

He further said that while many powerful countries in the world are "struggling" with the virus, Odisha's fight against COVID-19 has been an "unprecedented achievement" for the state.

He also spoke about the migrants from Odisha who are on their way back home.

"We are in a good position to even accommodate lakhs of Odia people who are returning to their homes in the state. This is only possible because of the sacrifice and commitment of our millions of COVID-19 frontline warriors, who are working day and night to combat the severity of the pandemic," Patnaik said.

Speaking about the patriotic song 'Bande Utkala Janani', he said,"It will give us the strength to face the challenges lying ahead of us. I have this belief." (ANI)

